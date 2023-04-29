Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

See Also

