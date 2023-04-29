ProShare Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAON opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $100.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.