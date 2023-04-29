ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

