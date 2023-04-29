ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 277.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 210,811 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 4.8 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

