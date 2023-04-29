ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,301,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.