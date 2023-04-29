Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
Shares of ONTO opened at $80.98 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.