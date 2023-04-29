Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $80.98 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

