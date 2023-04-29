Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WSO opened at $346.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.75.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

