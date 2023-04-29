Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $2,547,995. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

