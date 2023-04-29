Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $102.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $5,091,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
