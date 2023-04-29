Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.53 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

