Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Friday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Telenet Group Cuts Dividend

About Telenet Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.