Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Telenet Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Friday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.
Telenet Group Cuts Dividend
About Telenet Group
Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.
