Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $144.60 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.94.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.