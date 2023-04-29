Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 190.4% in April

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the March 31st total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

KBWB opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

