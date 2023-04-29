Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Schroders has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 550 ($6.87) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Schroders Plc is an asset management company, which engages in investment management activities. It operates under the Asset Management and Wealth Management segments. The Asset Management segment focuses on investment management including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and private assets, and alternatives products.

