Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 1,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $314.00 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $274.00 and a twelve month high of $377.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.19.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

