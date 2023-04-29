Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Update

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE RENN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Renren has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $33.91.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
