Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Update

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Renren Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE RENN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Renren has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $33.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Renren

About Renren

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Renren by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Renren by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Renren by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

