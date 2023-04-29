Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Increases By 35.4%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TETRA Technologies news, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,569.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 million, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.