Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Up 192.6% in April

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

