Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

FITBP opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

