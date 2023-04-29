dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in April

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get dormakaba alerts:

dormakaba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $388.56 on Friday. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $335.15 and a 1-year high of $388.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.17.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.