Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 61.7%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

GLQ opened at $5.96 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.53.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,443.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

