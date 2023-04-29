Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Grows By 35.5%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shiseido stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Shiseido had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shiseido Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.