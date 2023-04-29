Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Increases By 35.9%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $36.31 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.04.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Further Reading

