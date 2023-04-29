Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Rises By 36.7%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE NXJ opened at $11.61 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
