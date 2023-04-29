Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2026 earnings at $15.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average is $253.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

