Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.85.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $127.66 on Friday. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

