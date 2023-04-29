Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roku by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

