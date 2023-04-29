ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $89.66 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

