ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 915 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,568. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

