ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,410 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

