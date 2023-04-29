ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

