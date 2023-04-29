ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NSA stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile



National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

