Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,084,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 906,377 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,050,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 97,252 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

APAC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

StoneBridge Acquisition Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

