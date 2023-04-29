ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,421 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 39.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,467 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ATI by 186.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 963,620 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Cowen boosted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

