38,254 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 72,191 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 893,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 365,343 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $23.57 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

