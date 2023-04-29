Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,355 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $326.71 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

