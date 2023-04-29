Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.