Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,859 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Paysafe worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 81,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $872.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

