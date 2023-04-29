Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,511 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Amedisys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $80.30 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

