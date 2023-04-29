Bank of Montreal Can Buys 205 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $489.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.10. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $648.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.67.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,961 shares of company stock worth $1,010,600. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

