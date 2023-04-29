Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

