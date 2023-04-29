Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.46 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

