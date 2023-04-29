Bank of Montreal Can Takes $921,000 Position in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of ST Energy Transition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STET. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ST Energy Transition I in the first quarter worth $657,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in ST Energy Transition I by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 383,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in ST Energy Transition I during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ST Energy Transition I by 26.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 633,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 133,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STET opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.01. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

