Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Seaboard Price Performance
SEB stock opened at $3,941.07 on Friday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,296.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.47.
About Seaboard
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.