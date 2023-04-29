Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SEB stock opened at $3,941.07 on Friday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,296.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

