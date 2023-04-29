Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $120.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,944,000 after purchasing an additional 146,949 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

