Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.81 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92.
Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
