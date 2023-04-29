Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.81 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.