Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.72 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

