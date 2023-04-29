Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

