GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
