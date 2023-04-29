GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

