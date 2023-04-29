GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

GeoPark Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE GPRK opened at $10.93 on Friday. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GeoPark by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in GeoPark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

