GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
NYSE GPRK opened at $10.93 on Friday. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
